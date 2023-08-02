Rahul Mahajan on divorce from third wife ‘I want to keep my private life private’

Late politician Pramod Mahajan’s son Rahul Mahajan has his marriage is in doldrums for the third time yet again. According to reports, he has split from his third wife Natalya Ilina.

The couple had compatibility issues since the beginning of their marriage in 2018. They parted ways last year, as per the report, and have filed for divorce.

Rahul had participated as a contestant on Bigg Boss 2. He has neither denied nor confirmed the divorce.

Prior to his marriage to Natalya, he was in a marriage with Dimpy Ganguly (2010–2015) and Shweta Singh (2006–2008). Both of them accused him of domestic abuse.

Rahul and Natalya tied knot in 2018. Natalya was 25 years old, and Rahul was 43. After their marriage, Natalya turned to Hinduism, as Rahul had disclosed in 2020.

“There were compatibility problems between the two from the start. But they did everything they could to prolong their marriage. The romance between Rahul and Natalya ended last year, and they have now filed for divorce,” a news report quoted sources as saying.

The former couple reportedly submitted the paperwork last year. It is still unclear whether the divorce is already final or is pending.

In the same news report, Rahul stated, “I wish to keep my personal life private. I don’t want to make any comments. Even with my friends, I keep what’s going on in my personal life to myself. In any case, I’m doing great”.

Rahul ‘was totally shattered’ following his third divorce, according to reports. He was progressively “getting back to life” after being in a “not great state last year,” one of his close pals who was not named told the same portal.

Rahul’s friend had also stated that he was “hoping to find love” once more but had made the decision to keep his personal life private in light of his previous experiences.