Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra today

After completion of the 60-day foot march covering all the southern states, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday.

The yatra, which has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana will now enter Maharashtra on Monday evening at Madnur Naka in Degloor of Nanded district.

As per reports, Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements regarding the entry and yatra. They are trying to get massive success in Maharashtra too.

Rahul Gandhi and other congress delegations are expected to start the march around 10 pm with a torch and Ekta Mashal.

During his 14-day journey in the State, the former Congress president will walk about 381 km covering 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies. Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar will also join the yatra on November 8, making space for a massive outreach.

However, due to ongoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, Pawar will only walk less than a mile.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and former minister Aaditya Thackeray are yet to confirm their schedule; both are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in his yatra. Arvind Sawant and Manisha Kayande will also join the yatra from Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Many big congress names will be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhaijagtap, Ashok Chavan and others.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Congress got through a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the forthcoming electoral battles.