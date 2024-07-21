Rahul Gandhi to receive Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award

The Oommen Chandy Foundation has selected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the first Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award. The award has been instituted in memory of the Late Oomen Chandy, a veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister.

The Oommen Chandy Foundation announced the award on Sunday, three days after the first death anniversary of the veteran leader.

The award selection committee, headed by Sashi Tharoor MP, decided to confer the award on Rahul Gandhi in recognition of his efforts to address people’s problems through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Advertisement

The award comprises a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a sculpture designed by renowned artist and filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj.