Rahul Gandhi slams Haryana govt over youth exodus to US

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, flayed the BJP-led Haryana government for the increasing number of youths leaving the state to seek opportunities abroad.

Addressing a rally in Assandh town of Karnal district in Haryana, he highlighted the plight of young people migrating to the United States. “When I visited Dallas, I saw 15-20 people crammed in one room. A young man told me that many of them had either taken loans or sold their land, paying Rs 30-50 lakhs just to move to the US,” he said.

He added that when he suggested using the same amount to start a business in Haryana, the youth responded that it was impossible in the state. Recalling his recent visit to Karnal, Gandhi said, “I saw a child screaming and yelling at a computer during a video call, begging his father to return from the US.”

The senior Congress leader accused the Haryana government of “destroying the state and its youth” with policies that have forced many to seek better prospects abroad. “We don’t want this kind of Haryana. We want a Haryana where children don’t cry to meet their father. And the Congress party will ensure that this Haryana is made,” he asserted.

Reiterating his party’s manifesto promises, he said, ”The first step is for women’s empowerment — Rs 2,000 per month and LPG cylinder for Rs 500. Second step, we will fill 2 lakh vacant government posts. We will give MSP guarantee to farmers. The crop loss insurance amount shall immediately be given to you.”

The Gandhi scion also said for the poor, 100 square yard plots will be given and there will be 300 units free electricity. He also raised a host of issues like demonetisation, farmers’ protest against three farm legislations and wrestlers’ protest against BJP’s former MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, among others.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 to elect 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government and the counting will take place on October 8.