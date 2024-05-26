“Complete probe will be conducted,” says SIT head on Rajkot fire tragedy

The head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Rajkot fire tragedy case on Sunday said that a detailed probe will be conducted and responsible persons will be identified.

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of 27 lives including children.

“It is an unfortunate incident…for the inquiry into this an SIT team has been formed…which department has done what all, a full probe will be conducted on this. Who is responsible for this and what all mistakes have happened, to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, what needs to be done, all these things, we will go to the root of the matter. A complete probe will be conducted,” Subhash Trivedi, SIT Head Subhash Trivedi said while talking to ANI.

Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Sunday took stock of the area where a massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident. He said that it is on priority to find the missing person.

“Our first priority is that…as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that…,” Sanghvi told reporters.

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector’s office.

“A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident…SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am… all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector’s office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector’s office,” Harsh Sanghvi said.

Meanwhile, two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation into the fire incident.