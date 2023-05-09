Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Mount Abu in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district to take part in the Sarvodaya Sangam training camp.

The former Congress president will hold a training and interaction session with Congress party workers in Mount Abu. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Congress-ruled state comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Rajasthan.

He flew down to Udaipur from Delhi and was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi went to Mount Abu in a chopper.

The Congress leader’s visit comes a day after a high-octane poll campaigning for May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end. He camped in the state for 12 days. The state will go to Assembly polls on May 10.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan tomorrow. At around 11 am, he will visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. At around 11:45 am, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Nathdwara.

Thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road.