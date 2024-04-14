Rahul Gandhi frames upcoming elections as contest of divergent ideologies

Congress’ former National President Rahul Gandhi has framed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a clash of divergent ideologies.

Gandhi, addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma for the Bastar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, depicted the Congress as a staunch defender of India’s democratic principles and constitutional essence.

He contrasted this with what he portrayed as the Modi government’s assault on the fundamental values of democracy. During his speech, Gandhi scrutinised the BJP’s redefinition of the term ‘Adivasi’ as ‘Vanvasi,’ alleging it as a deliberate erosion of indigenous rights and heritage.

Advertisement

Gandhi outlined the Congress’s policy agenda, pledging to prioritise job creation by filling 30 lakh government vacancies and providing apprenticeship opportunities to the educated youth. He criticised the Central Government for purportedly neglecting critical issues like unemployment and inflation. Gandhi also introduced the Mahalakshmi Scheme, aimed at economically empowering women through direct bank transfers.

Congress’ Chhattisgarh in-charge Sachin Pilot also addressed the rally. Pilot emphasised the necessity to unroot BJP from the central government. He also criticised the present BJP government in Chhattisgarh for its unfulfilled promises. Pilot lauded the Congress’s past governance, urging voters to endorse the party’s dedication to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the Constitution.

Chhattisgarh Congress President Dipak Baij expressed concern on the alleged resurgence of unrest in Bastar under the BJP government in Chhattisgarh. He decried the fabricated conflicts among tribal communities, emphasising the Congress’ commitment to fostering harmony and tranquility. Baij stressed dialogue and community engagement to resolve conflicts in the region. He reiterated the Congress’s pledge to restore peace and stability in Bastar, ensuring the region’s holistic progress and prosperity.

As the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections approaches on April 19, the Congress party is sparing no effort in its quest for a decisive victory over the BJP. Amidst the escalating electoral contest, divergent visions for the nation’s future take precedence. The Congress emphasises the preservation of democratic values while expressing apprehensions about the policies of the Modi government. The outcome of the elections will determine whether the Congress can revive its former glory or if the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi, will once again emerge victorious and form a government with a strong mandate at the Centre.