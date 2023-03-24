Follow Us:
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

In a major development Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha .

ANI | New Delhi | March 24, 2023 2:39 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo]

In a major development Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, March 23.

Rahul Gandhi was an MP from the seat of Wayanad in Kerala. This comes after the Surat court on Thursday, sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi made the “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

