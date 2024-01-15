BSP chief Mayawati rules out pre-poll alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own and that the party would not join any pre-poll alliance, it’s chief Mayawati announced on Monday.

The BSP supremo, however, didn’t rule out post-poll alliances.

“BSP will not go in alliance with anyone but the option is open for post-poll alliance,” Mayawati said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that her party stands to lose more whenever it fights the elections in alliance.

“We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections…our party will fight the elections all alone,” she said.

The BSP leader said that her party managed to form a majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007 with support from backward communities, Dalits, tribals and Muslims, and expressed hopes of getting a favourable verdict in 2024.

“With the backing of people from backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that’s why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism…We will work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict,” the BSP supremo added.

Earlier last year, Mayawati announced her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor. The decision was announced at a key BSP meeting attended by party leaders and office bearers.

During the meeting, Mayawati had told party leaders that alliances with national parties doesn’t help the BSP as they fail to transfer their votes to BSP candidates.