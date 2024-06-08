Rahul Gandhi cheated people of Wayanad: Annie Raja

Amid reports suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to opt for Rae Bareli over Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, CPI leader Annie Raja, who was defeated by Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad constituency, launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Annie Raja said Rahul Gandhi has cheated his faithful supporters in the Waynad constituency by hiding the information about his decision to contest in two constituencies.

She said Rahul’s move to give up Wayanad seat opting the Rae Bareli seat is against political ethics and it amounts to political injustice.

The CPI leader said there is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi contesting in two constituencies as the Constitution permits it . She explained that the only mistake was that he concealed this information from the voters of Wayanad.

“Rahul should have informed his intension to contest in another constituency to the voters of Wayanad in advance,” Annie Raja said.

When asked whether she would contest again in Wayanad seat, if there is a bypoll, Annie Raja said it is the party which has to take a decision on it.