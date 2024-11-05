Rahul Gandhi attends several programmes in Rae Bareli

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi attended Disha meeting here on Tuesday. Before this, he reached Churuva Hanuman Temple on Lucknow-Rae Bareli border at 10 am where he had darshan of Hanuman ji and reached Bachhrawan where Congress workers welcomed him.

After this, at 10.45 am he reached Rae Bareli city where he inaugurated the Shaheed Chowk built at the Feroze Gandhi Degree College intersection. Later,he inaugurated nine roads of 70.900 km. These roads have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. FDR technology has been used in road construction and these roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 53.67 crore .

After inaugurating the roads, the MP reached the meeting of Disha (District Monitoring Committee) held at Bachat Bhawan.The police did not even allow the Congressmen to meet Rahul Gandhi, due to which the party workers created a ruckus at Feroze Gandhi Square. Keeping in view the security of the MP, the Collectorate has been converted into a fortress. No one was allowed to enter the Collectorate premises.

