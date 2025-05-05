Rahul Gandhi attends PM led panel meeting to select next CBI chief

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Chief Justice of India on Monday attended a meeting of a three-member committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on the appointment of the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI Director is appointed by the Centre based on the recommendation of this high-powered committee, which comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India.

Notably, the tenure of the current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, ends later this month unless he is granted an extension.

