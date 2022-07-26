Rahul Gandhi, 50 MPs detained at Kingsway Camp

As many as 50 MPs alongwith Rahul Gandhi, who were earlier detained during the day has been kept at new police lines.

According to Delhi Police official, Gandhi, who was detained earlier in the day on Tuesday by the Delhi Police, has been kept at new police lines, Kingsway Police camp, here in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said, “Around 50 MPs along with Rahul Gandhi were detained from the North fountain near Parliament. They are detained in Kingsway camp.”

Rahul was detained during a protest march carried out by the Congress party from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The parliamentarians were moving forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

Later, the Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in the middle of the road near Parliament, holding placards and raised slogans against the probe agency ED and the Central government.

Later, Rahul Gandhi among several other leaders was detained by the police and taken to new police lines, Kingsway Police camp in a bus.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among other protesting leaders, said that they wished to meet President Murmu and apprise her of many issues including the misuse of probe agencies especially to target the Opposition members.

Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said the government is not allowing any discussion on price rise and the issue of vendetta politics of the ED.

“This government is making the Parliament a mockery. We want to give a memorandum to the President of India,” Venugopal said.