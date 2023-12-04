Raghav Chaddha’s Rajya Sabha suspension revoked, AAP leader thanks Supreme Court

After 115 days, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday revoked the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha. Chadha’s Rajya Sabha membership was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament. The suspension, however, was revoked today during the Winter Session after a motion moved by BJP Member of Parliament GVL Narsimha Rao.

A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held in Parliament this afternoon to discuss the suspension matter of the AAP leader.

Following the development, Chadha released a video statement and said that the intervention by the Supreme Court led to the revocation of his suspension from Rajya Sabha.

“The intervention by the Supreme Court led to the revocation of my suspension (from the Rajya Sabha as a member). The suspension was revoked through a motion moved in the House. I was kept suspended for 115 days, and I could not ask people’s questions during the period. Today, I thank the honorable Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha Chairman.”

Listen to what Raghav Chaddha has to say on revocation of his Rajya Sabha suspension:

My statement on the revocation of my suspension from Parliament today. आपका बेटा आज से संसद में दोबारा आपकी सेवा में pic.twitter.com/869rRDBylj — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 4, 2023



Raghav Chaddha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 this year for “breach of privilege” after his remark at a press conference that he had sent “birthday invitation cards” to five Rajya Sabha members to join a select committee for the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Chadha was accused of not obtaining the consent of the five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in the select committee.

He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.