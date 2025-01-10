R-Day: Project Veer Gatha 4.0 engages 1.76 cr students

The fourth edition of Project Veer Gatha 4.0, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, has witnessed a remarkable nationwide response. This year, approximately 1.76 crore students from around 2.31 lakh schools across the country participated in the competition.

At the national level, 100 winners were selected, divided into four categories with 25 winners each: Preparatory Stage (Grades 3-5), Middle Stage (Grades 6-8), Secondary Stage (Grades 9-10), and Higher Secondary Stage (Grades 11-12). The winners will be felicitated in New Delhi, where they will receive a cash prize of ₹10,000 each and attend the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path as special guests.

Launched on September 5, 2024, Veer Gatha 4.0 encouraged students to explore inspiring topics such as the lives of Gallantry Award recipients, iconic freedom fighters like Rani Laxmibai, the 1857 First War of Independence, and the significant role of Tribal Uprisings in India’s freedom struggle.

These thought-provoking themes enhanced the depth and creativity of the entries while fostering a deeper understanding of India’s historical and cultural legacy.

The competition involved a multi-tiered evaluation process. After school-level activities concluded on October 31, 2024, entries were screened at district and state levels, leading to 4,029 shortlisted entries for national evaluation. Alongside the 100 national winners, additional winners at the state/UT and district levels will be honored locally, with two winners per category at the state level and one per category at the district level.

The initiative also featured offline and online interactions with Gallantry Award recipients, providing students with an inspiring firsthand perspective on acts of bravery and sacrifice. Entries were submitted through the MyGov portal, ensuring broad accessibility.

Since its launch in 2021 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating India’s 75th year of Independence, Project Veer Gatha has grown significantly in scale and impact. From just eight lakh participants in its first edition to 1.36 crore in the third edition, the initiative has expanded its reach to every corner of India.

With Veer Gatha 4.0, the project continues to nurture patriotism and civic values, inspiring young minds to celebrate the heroic acts of India’s Gallantry Awardees.