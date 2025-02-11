India invites Global Partners to join in co-development and co-production of advanced defence systems

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the global community to partner with India in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence systems, stressing that the current global security landscape demands innovative solutions and stronger international partnerships.

Speaking at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave titled “Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE),” held during the 15th Aero India in Bengaluru, Singh emphasised the need for resilience in response to emerging global challenges.

The conclave saw participation from over 162 delegates from 81 countries, including 15 Defence Ministers, 11 Deputy Defence Ministers, 15 Permanent Secretaries, and 17 Service Chiefs. The defence minister highlighted the evolving security threats, including hybrid warfare, disruptive technologies, and the increasing role of non-state actors, which have led to a more fragile global order.

He pointed out that technologies like AI, quantum computing, hypersonic weapons, and directed energy are transforming warfare, creating new vulnerabilities that require an urgent reassessment of military capabilities.

Explaining India’s vision of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous world, guided by the dynamic principles of “Samman” (Respect), “Samvaad” (Dialogue), “Sahyog” (Cooperation), “Shanti” (Peace), and “Samriddhi” (Prosperity), Singh said that these principles serve as the foundation for India’s global engagements, focusing on mutual trust, equality, and adherence to international law.

He also elaborated on India’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)” vision for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), highlighting India’s commitment to fostering partnerships that promote maritime security, economic development, and a sustainable blue economy.

India’s approach, he said, is rooted in building equitable partnerships based on mutual capacity-building, rather than transactional relationships or imposing solutions.