Defence Ministry signs Rs 1220.12 Cr contract with Bharat Electronics for 149 Software Defined Radios for Indian Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence has signed a significant contract with M/s Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, for the procurement of 149 state-of-the-art Software Defined Radios (SDRs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The contract, valued at Rs 1220.12 Crore, falls under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense technology.

A statement from the Ministry stated that these advanced SDRs will provide secure, high-speed data and voice communication, ensuring reliable information sharing, collaboration, and enhanced situational awareness for the Indian Coast Guard.

With the integration of these radios, the ICG will be better equipped to fulfill its key responsibilities, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection, and marine environment safeguarding.

The new communication system will also strengthen interoperability between the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy, facilitating seamless joint operations. This strategic initiative aims to bolster the Coast Guard’s operational capabilities, aligning with the Government of India’s focus on enhancing maritime security under the Blue Economy vision.

Furthermore, the contract supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by fostering indigenous manufacturing of military-grade communication systems. It is expected to contribute to job creation and the development of critical technological expertise, furthering India’s defense capabilities, the release stated.