Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Thursday after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Afghanistan.

The earthquake tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, triggered panic among residents as people rushed out in the open.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was near Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” it wrote on ‘X’.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 241 kilometers north-northeast of Afghanistan’s Kabul and it struck at the depth of 220 km.

The tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad, Lahore and in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.