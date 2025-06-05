PWD intensifies desilting works ahead of rains, Verma inspects major drainage points in Mehrauli

As monsoons are expected to arrive in Delhi by the last week of June, the Public Works Department has intensified preparations to prevent waterlogging and to ensure readiness for the upcoming rainy season. Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday inspected major drainage points in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Verma paid a visit to five critical locations and drains infamous for waterlogging related issues including the drains near Saket Gurudwara, Dargah Mehrauli, Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Kusumpur Pahadi and Qutub Institute Area.

Verma said that for years, previous governments and officials treated the monsoon as an ‘aapda’ (disaster), adding that, however, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, now it will be seen as an opportunity, to prove that governance is about preparedness, swift response, and visible results.

Verma, while addressing the media, emphasised that the national capital will now no longer suffer because of things like negligence and incompetence.

He emphasised that Delhi’s drainage system had been ignored for over a decade, with no major sewer-line project initiated in the last 10 years. This lack of long-term planning has worsened the problem of urban flooding in several parts of the national capital, he added.

Verma was accompanied by senior officials from the PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation Department, as well as local MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mehrauli MLA Gajendra Yadav.

The inspection conducted by the minister was aimed to assess the status of desilting, and also identify structural issues.

Local residents, field engineers, and municipal officials were present during the visit, while the minister addressed several public concerns on the spot, along with the officials.

Verma made it clear stating that, “Our message is clear — no excuse will be tolerated. Every department must work in perfect coordination, and every drain must be desilted, cleared, and ready before the rains arrive. We owe this urgency to the people of Delhi,” he added.

During the inspection, the Minister noted even small details regarding clogged drains, missing slabs, and encroachments obstructing natural water flow.

He ordered for immediate deployment of extra machines and manpower in high-risk zones and instructed officials to submit daily progress reports until June 15.

Verma directed to complete the desilting at all five Mehrauli sites by June 15, and also asked for deployment of rapid response teams during heavy rain alerts.

Live GPS-based monitoring of drain-cleaning operations will be done, and daily coordination reports from PWD, DJB, and Irrigation departments to a central control room will be shared.

Verma praised the dedication of field engineers and sanitation staff working tirelessly under tight deadlines, while he underlined the importance of real-time inter-departmental coordination to tackle challenges efficiently during peak rains.

The Minister’s ongoing field inspections are part of a larger campaign to make Delhi monsoon-ready in a time-bound and accountable manner.

Meanwhile, the irrigation department has also been tasked with clearing all natural stormwater drains and ensuring that no encroachments block water outflow in vulnerable zones like Mehrauli.

Verma stated, “This is not just a drain-cleaning drive. This is our government’s commitment — that Delhiites will no longer suffer due to inaction. While earlier governments made excuses, we will be on the ground — before, during, and after the rains — ensuring our systems perform and our citizens are protected,” he added.