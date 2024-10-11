PWD formally offers 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow to CM Atishi

Amid the ongoing row over the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow, the Public Works Department (PWD) formally offered the official bungalow to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday after the due process of handing/taking over and inventory preparation, sources said.

According to sources, a PWD offer letter says the director of allotment is pleased to offer the general pool bungalow, 6 Flag Staff Road, to CM Atishi. “The Allottee is requested to arrange to submit acceptance duly forwarded and verified along with three copies of family photo of Passport size attested, to this office within 8 days from the date of issue of the letter.”

The PWD has mentioned that in case the allottee is occupying a government house, the same will have to be vacated 15 days after taking possession of the new house allotted in lieu of the previous one, while also mentioning related formalities in the offer letter.

The CMO, on Wednesday, alleged that CM’s belongings were forcibly removed from the premises while the AAP alleged that the LG wanted to give the house to some senior BJP leader.

Earlier, the sources had said whenever such a residence is vacated, the PWD takes possession and prepares the inventory, and then formally allots the same as per the due procedure.

The sources also mentioned that the house would be allotted after completing the due procedure.