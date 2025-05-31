PV Anvar backtracks from earlier statement, now says he does not rule out possibility of contesting bypoll

Kerala convener of the All India Trinamul Congress (AITC) PV Anvar, who on Saturday morning said he would not contest the Nilambur by-election since the exercise requires crores of rupees and he doesn’t have that amount of money, later on Saturday afternoon backtracked, saying he does not rule out the possibility of contesting the bypoll.

Speaking to media persons at Edavanna in Malappuram on Saturday afternoon, Anvar said people are pooling money needed to contest the polls, and workers are pressuring him to contest the bypoll. He added that he would decide on contesting within two days.

Earlier, at a press conference at Edavanna on Saturday morning, Anvar announced that he would not contest the Nilambur by-election and ruled out any political alliance with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He stated that contesting elections requires crores of rupees, which he does not have.

Anvar said the UDF gave him false hopes and kept him waiting. He said he will not join the United Democratic Front(UDF). “I will not join a Satheesan-led UDF,” Anvar said.

The UDF on Friday said that no one in the front was pleased with Anvar’s criticism of Aryadan Shoukath, the Congress candidate in Nilambur, and asked him to withdraw those remarks.

After Shoukath’s candidacy was announced, Anvar claimed that public opinion in the Assembly constituency was not in his favour. He had also accused Shoukath, two months ago, of trying to secure a CPI-M ticket to contest from Nilambur.

The UDF’s stance is that PV Anvar can be brought into the party fold only after he unconditionally retracts all his statements criticising UDF leaders and their candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

Meanwhile. Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran said in Kannur on Saturday that he would personally try to bring PV Anwar to the UDF with the consent of the party.

“I will personally try to bring PV Anwar to the UDF with the consent of the party. The door is not closed for Anvar,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the UDF candidate would win Nilambur even without Anvar’s vote. However, he added that the competition will be tough.

Following PV Anvar’s press conference on Saturday, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and KPCC president Sunny Joseph held a crucial meeting. Party working presidents Vishnunath and AP Anil Kumar also participated in the discussion. After the meeting, Adoor Prakash said the door of the UDF is always open for Anvar. He said he is expecting that Anvar will stand by the UDF.