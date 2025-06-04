PV Anvar calls Kerala CM greatest betrayer

Trinamool Congress state convenor PV Anvar has launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of betrayal.

Addressing a press conference in Nilambur on Wednesday, he called Vijayan the greatest deceiver that Kerala has ever seen. He said the CPI-M and Pinarayi Vijayan are trying to portray him as a betrayer, but the biggest betrayer is Pinarayi Vijayan.

He alleged that the chief minister betrayed veteran CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan and his chief ministership is the result of that betrayal. “Pinarayi Vijayan betrayed veteran CPI-M leader V S Achuthanandan and this act of betrayal paved the way for Pinarayi Vijayan’s rise to power in Kerala,” he said.

“How can the chief minister, who is a complete betrayer, call me a deceiver,” he asked.

He alleged Vijayan’s claim in an interview to The Hindu daily that black money was being used in the Malappuram district for anti-national activities was part of a secret agreement with the BJP.

Anvar also accused Pinarayi Vijayan of betraying the Malappuram district through that interview. “I was the one who exposed that interview. It was essentially a written agreement to arm the BJP politically. He had arranged a full media network in Kerala to support The Hindu. No one else knew about the interview until I revealed it publicly at a rally in Kozhikode. Later, the UDF picked up the issue,” he said.

He also alleged that the chief minister is not keeping his word given to various sections of people in the state.

“On the Munambam issue, Chief Minister Vijayan deceived the Christian community. He promised to withdraw CAA-related cases, but didn’t. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he invited expatriates back home and let them down. He promised legislative amendments against online trade and betrayed traders too.Farmers were misled with assurances that recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission would be implemented. He said 2.5 million jobs would be created and fooled the youth as well,” Anvar said.