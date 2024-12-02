Putin to visit India next year: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in 2025 for the annual India-Russia Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

”President Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025,” Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

“Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn,” the diplomat noted. “We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively,” he added.

“We will figure out the tentative dates early next year,” Mr Ushakov said.

The Russian leader has remained in regular touch with PM Modi despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In July, the Indian leader visited Moscow to take part in the 22nd India-Russia Summit. In October, Mr Modi visited Russia again for the BRICS Summit which was held at Kazan.

The announcement underscores the deep ties between New Delhi and Moscow, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to shape international relations.

Mr Putin’s visit to India will focus on strengthening strategic cooperation in critical areas such as Defence, energy, and trade.

The last visit by the Russian President to India took place on December 6, 2021 for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.

In all his meetings with Mr Putin, the Indian leader has impressed upon him the need to bring the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to an end and resolve issues between Russia and Ukraine through peaceful diplomatic talks.