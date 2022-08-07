Puri unveils commemorative publications & stamps of Indian Oil Refineries

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, has released publications on the Diamond Jubilee milestone of Indian Oil’s Guwahati Refinery & Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bongaigaon Refinery.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, SM Vaidya, Chairman and Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil were also present.

The celebrations were also marked with the release of My Stamps by the dignitaries. My Stamps have been issued by the Indian Postal Department.

Puri said the historic milestones are a testament of IndianOil’s steadfast commitment to serve the nation.