Puri to inaugurate 16th Urban Mobility India Conference & Exhibition 2023 on Oct 27

The 16th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2023 will be inaugurated by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

The three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Institute of Urban Transport (India) and with the support of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd from October 27-29 in the national capital.

The Conference will be inaugurated by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in the presence of other dignitaries and delegates.

Advertisement

Rapid climate change and its impact on the city transport system calls for an integrated and resilient transport system to meet the mobility needs of the public. The innovations have led to a wide range of transport options to emerge, thereby widening the choice available to commuters. The need of the hour is to strengthen the resilience of transport systems right from the planning stage.

Till date, 15 events have been organized and State, UT governments, city authorities, international participants and other stakeholders have gained substantially through participation in these conferences.

A Curtain Raiser press conference about the event was held here and was addressed by Jaideep, Officer on Special Duty (UT) & Ex. Officio Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Briefing mediapersons about the 16th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2023, Jaideep said this year, the Conference, which will be held at the Manekshaw Centre, Parade Road, Delhi Cantt, will focus on the theme of “Integrated and Resilient Urban Transport”.

He said the Conference will emphasize on designing and implementation of efficient, high quality, integrated and resilient Urban Transport systems in the cities.

Jaideep said the primary objective of the Conference is to disseminate information to the cities, to help them keep up-to-date with latest and best urban transport practices globally.

“The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates get an up-to-date trend to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policy makers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof,” he added.

Senior officers from Central and state governments, policy makers, Managing Directors of Metro Rail Companies, Chief Executives of transport undertakings, International experts, professionals, academicians and students will also participate in the three-day event.

The initiatives, such as strengthening of mass transit systems, adoption of new technology, indigenization and standardization of various Metro Rail components, accessible, safe and well-connected NMT facilities, have been rolled out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India to ensure the mobility needs for all and create healthy and livable cities.

The National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006 of the Government of India, inter-alia, lays strong emphasis on building capabilities at the state and city level to address the new challenges associated with urban transport and lays down the guidelines for developing equitable and sustainable urban transport systems for all sections of the society.

As part of the NUTP enunciations, the Ministry took the initiative to organize this annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI.