Pura Mahadev village in Baghpat recognized as the Best Heritage Tourist village in the country

The Union Ministry of Tourism, has selected Pura Mahadev village in Baghpat district in UP as the best tourist village in the heritage category.This prestigious recognition was awarded on the occasion of World Tourism Day, during a special ceremony held on Friday in New Delhi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the award, which was received by Baghpat’s Chief Development Officer, Neeraj Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director of Tourism for Meerut Division, Preeti Srivastava, and Village Head Brahmpal. This announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, Jaiveer Singh, here on Saturday.

The Minister said that 36 villages from across the country were honoured in various categories, with Pura Mahadev being one of them. The recognition of Pura Mahadev in the heritage category has brought a special distinction to the state of Uttar Pradesh. The village is home to the famous Shiva temple, which attracts a large number of visitors from across the country. Under a special scheme of state tourism, the site has been further developed. This temple is not only a religious destination but also an ancient heritage site of great significance.

In Pura Mahadev, local residents are being connected to tourism-related employment opportunities. Several homestays have been established, where tourists can experience rural life and enjoy local cuisine. Plans are also afoot to organise local groups for the production of handicrafts and other goods, which will be available for tourists to purchase, further enhancing the income of the villagers.