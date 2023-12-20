Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-MLA Satwant Mohi in 14-yr old job scam

The Vigilance Bureau arrested a former MLA from Shutrana who is currently a member of the BJP in connection with a 14-year-old corruption case whose investigation was finished nine years ago. In addition, two deceased people, a BJP spokesman, and the daughter-in-law of a former Congress minister were mentioned in a Vigilance Department FIR.

According to a VB representative, while searches were being conducted to apprehend additional suspects for purported irregularities in the hiring of 312 medical officers in 2008–09, former MLA Satwant Mohi was placed under arrest. The Vigilance has requested that the police file complaints against a few medical officers for allegedly submitting fake social service certificates. A significant element of the corruption involved a clause stating that extra credit for social service would be awarded for this hiring.

According to the spokesperson, a special investigation team’s (SIT) inquiry report served as the basis for the registration of a case. Late PPSC chairman SK Sinha, late Brig DS Grewal (retd), Dr Mohi, DS Mahal, former minister Lal Singh’s daughter-in-law Ravinder Kaur, and BJP spokesman Anil Sarin are among the accused.

The spokesperson gave an explanation for the FIR’s delay, stating that the Vigilance had to submit a reply when the case was recently heard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He went on to say that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was ordered to be formed by the high court on November 22, 2013, to investigate the matter while managing writ petitions that disputed the irregularities that took place during the PPSC’s recruitment of 312 officers in two lots of 100 and 212 posts.

He continued by stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report from 2014 showed that the 2008–09 doctor selection process was “full of blatant irregularities,” as confirmed by Suresh Arora, the Director General of Vigilance at the time, and MS Baali, the Joint Commissioner, CBI (retd).

The Patiala FIR claims that the PPSC changed numerous procedures without justification and disregarded its own rules.