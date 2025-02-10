Punjab: VB booked Head Constable for taking Rs 17800 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state has registered a corruption case against Ranjit Singh, Head Constable (HC), posted at police post Kanganwal, in Ludhiana district for receiving a bribe of Rs 17800 through Google pay and cash.

Disclosing this here on Monday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered against the said police personnel following an enquiry of an online complaint filed by Indra Parsad, a resident of New Satguru Nagar, Sahnewal Road, Ludhiana on the Chief Ministers’ anti Corruption Action Line.

He further stated that the complainant had a dispute with someone regarding sale of shop and the Moharrair Head Constable (MHC) Ram Murti, had called him to the police post but after this the HC Ranjit Singh sent him to the lockup.

According to the complaint the aforementioned accused HC had took Rs 800 from his pocket and set him free. Afterwards, the said accused got Rs 10000 in cash and Rs 7000 bribe through Google pay.

The spokesperson further added that during verification of this complaint, the allegations levelled by the complainant have been found correct as the same have been supported by oral, audio and documentary evidence.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against the said accused under prevention of corruption act at VB police station Ludhiana range.

During further investigation into this case role of ASI Mewa Singh, ASI Ram Murti and concerned SHO would be probed, he said.