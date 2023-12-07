Punjab to dedicate 100 more Aam Aadmi clinics to people soon: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that the state government will dedicate 100 new Aam Aadmi clinics to people for imparting quality health care services to people.

Chairing a meeting to review the working of the Health and Family welfare department here today, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to strengthening and transforming primary health care in the state. He said that the state government has so far dedicated 664 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people in which 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are made available to people free of cost. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now 100 more such clinics will be inaugurated in coming days for providing quality treatment to people.

The Chief Minister said that Aam Aadmi Clinics are acting as a cornerstone to revamp the healthcare system in the state. He said that more than 80 lakh patients have been benefited in such clinics so far. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these clinics have revolutionised the health care sector in the state thereby immensely benefiting the common man.

Dwelling on another issue, the Chief Minister asked the officers to expedite the process to operationalise the upcoming medical colleges in the state. He said that after 75 years of independence only three medical colleges have been opened in the state. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now in the coming one year five more Medical colleges will be opened in the state.

The Chief Minister envisioned that in the coming years one medical college will touch every district of the state thereby ensuring that the common man is benefited from it. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this will go a long way in imparting quality treatment to people and medical education to the students from the state. He said that no stone should be left unturned for making Punjab a hub of medical education in the country.

The Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure that people are provided quality health services by all means. He said that the health sector is the thrust area of the state government and no stone should be left unturned for this noble cause. Bhagwant Singh Mann Mann said that the state government is committed for holistic development of the state and well being of its people.