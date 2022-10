Punjab & Sind Bank has organized Credit Outreach Program (for Govt Sponsored schemes) at Faridkot.

Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO along-with Praveen Kumar Mongia, FGM and Zonal Head Kuldeep Singh distributed various sanction letters under KCC, PMMY, SHG, PMEGP etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha informed that Bank is committed to extend all Govt sponsored schemes and more such camps will be organized in coming months to boost credit to rural segments of the society.