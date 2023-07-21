Punjab: School fined Rs 50,000 for not teaching Punjabi as compulsory subject

Punjab School Education and Language Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said that Amity International School, Sector 79, has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for not teaching Punjabi as a compulsory subject.

Giving details, Bains said that Punjabi was not being taught as a compulsory subject by the school and the Director, School Education, issued a show cause letter to the concerned private school.

The Minister said that Amity International School has been fined Rs 50,000 for the first violation of the conditions as per the rules of ‘The Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages Amendment Act 2021.’

The concerned school has been instructed to deposit the penalty amount within five days and submit the report.

Bains said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will not spare the schools, adopting any kind of apathy towards mother tongue Punjabi and will take strict action against them.

He also instructed the rest of the private schools to ensure that Punjabi should be taught as a compulsory subject.