Punjab: Over 1,600 complaints against private school in 24 hours

More than 1,600 complaints have been received by the Punjab government against private schools.

The complaints were received on an email address issued by the state School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for filing of complaints against exorbitant fee hike, buying books of a particular publisher, frequently changing colour and design of uniforms and shoes among other things.

Disclosing this on Monday, the minister said on the email address ([email protected]) students and parents can directly complain to the education minister about the looting of private schools.

He said these complaints have been sent to the task force constituted at the district level, for redressal of the complaints. The task force will visit the schools to verify the facts and submit the report to the regulatory authority.

Bains said looting in the name of education will not be allowed in the state as per the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said notices have been issued to 30 private schools of the state for not following the government instructions. “The Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Bill 2016 and 2019 has been violated by these schools. These schools have been asked to submit their response in this regard within seven days,” the minister said.

Bains on Saturday formed a task force to stop the private schools from “looting” parents in the name of textbooks, notebooks and fees.

The task force has been formed in each district of the state in which three principals from that district have been included. This task force will investigate the complaint received by the education minister and submit its report to the regulatory authority.