Punjab: Now, AAP MLA’s father held for extortion

In an embarrassment to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), father of party’s legislator from Jalalabad Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Surinder Kamboj, 67, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a property dealer with a demand of Rs 10 lakh for settling a rape case against him.

The first-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jagdeep has, however, distanced himself from the case against his father, saying he is not staying with his father and won’t interfere in the case.

“We have zero-tolerance for corruption, whosoever may be involved. I have been away from my father for a long time and have nothing to do with this. The law will take its own course. I won’t interfere,” said Jagdeep who quit the Congress to join the AAP and defeated Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Despite the claims made by the MLA, the father-son duo was seen attending social and political events together recently.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said Surinder Kamboj was among four local residents booked for extortion on the complaint of property dealer Sunil Kumar (42), a resident of Jalalabad town. Kumar on Thursday had alleged he got a call from a local resident, Rano Bai, who needed a house on rent. He went to show her the property and returned shortly thereafter.

“In the evening, Rano called him (Kumar) up and her son Sunil Rai accused Sunil Kumar of taking advantage of her. A few minutes later, another woman called him up and rudely asked him whether he’s a property dealer or a rapist,” the complainant said.

Later, the MLA’s father Surinder Kamboj called up Kumar to say that Rano Bai had reached the local civil hospital after lodging a complaint of rape against the property dealer. He said he could meet him if he wanted to sort out the matter amicably.

When Sunil Kumar reached Surinder Kamboj’s house, he demanded ₹10 lakh to sort out the matter. “We received the complaint and caught Surinder Kamboj accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant,” said Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police, Atul Soni.

The case was registered against Surinder Kamboj, Rano Bai, Sunil Rai and his wife. While Surinder Kamboj and Sunil Rai, who is unemployed, have been arrested, the two women are absconding.