Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjer resigns citing personal reasons, 2 new ministers to be inducted soon

Two new ministers would be inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party government. Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer resigned from the Council of Ministers citing personal reasons.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has forwarded Dr Nijjer’s resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for early acceptance.

Disclosing here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said in a communique to the Governor, Bhagwant Mann has impressed upon him to accept the resignation of Dr Nijjer, who has resigned on personal grounds, from the council of ministers.

The CM has also proposed the names of Balkar Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kartarpur (Jalandhar) and Gurmeet Singh Khudian, MLA from Lambi (Muktsar) for inducting them as Cabinet Ministers.

Mann has requested the Governor to accord the kind approval to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at 11 am on May 31 at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.