Punjab minister Aman Arora, others get 2-yr jail in 2008 case

A Sangrur court has sentenced Punjab minister Aman Arora and eight others to two years in prison. The case dates back to fifteen years ago, and it involved Arora’s relative accusing him of attacking him in his home.

The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Gurbhinder Singh Johal, Sunam, found Aman Arora and eight others guilty in a 2008 case that was filed by his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa.

Arora is in charge of the portfolios for training and governance reforms, printing and stationery, new and renewable energy, and employment creation.

Advertisement

The nine were charged in this case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 452 (trespassing into a house) and 323 (punishment for intentionally causing harm).

The court sentenced them to two-year jail terms under section 452 and one-year imprisonment under section 323 of the IPC. Both sentences will run concurrently.

“This court is of the view that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of the accused persons … based on the oral and documentary evidence on file, it stands proved beyond shadow of reasonable doubt that accused persons in furtherance of their common intention caused simple injuries to the complainant after trespassing into his house for causing hurt to complainant by assaulting him,” the court’s order read.

Aman Arora will now approach a higher court against the verdict. All those charged guilty have a 30-day time-period to file an appeal.