Punjab minister says country will get an educated PM in Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday celebrated its elevation to national party status in Punjab on Wednesday.

The AAP Punjab said with the party becoming a national party, now AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s Make India number-1 message will reach the masses. AAP leaders and volunteers are urged people to give a missed on 9871010101 to become a member of the party.

AAP leader and Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan who was present during a celebration held in Mohali said that the people of our country trust the Aam Aadmi Party and this love and trust is what drives the party to new heights. She saluted the hard work of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and congratulated all the workers and volunteers of the party.

Maan said now the party and its anti-corruption ideology will reach every corner of the country and soon AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the prime minister. She said in Kejriwal, the country will get an educated and pro-people leader.

On this occasion, AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said today other political parties are shrinking but the Aam Aadmi Party is flourishing thanks to its pro-people policies. He said that now people from all states are looking towards the AAP and are ready to end the corrupt rule of traditional political parties.