Punjab govt to send teachers to Finland for educational workshop

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of the Punjab on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Turku, Finland for sending teachers to attend educational workshops for better exposure to its teachers.

The MoU was signed at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi in the presence of Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains and Ambassador of Finland to India Kimmo Lähdevirta.

As part of the agreement, elementary school teachers and school heads from the government schools will participate in a three-week professional training programme at the University of Turku focusing on primary education.

During the training, the teachers will also visit the schools of Finland to gain valuable insights into the new teaching methods and integration of technology in teaching.

Speaking at the Manish Sisodia stated, “Teachers in Punjab receiving world-class training marks another step toward a brighter future for the children studying in the state government schools”.

The AAP leader also praised Finland’s teacher training system as the best in the world and stated, “When principals and teachers of Delhi schools were sent there, the knowledge they gained was amazing and those who were trained there are doing a great job here today”.

“I am sure that the teachers attending this three-week training program will learn even more and help make the future of Punjab and India safe, educated, and bright, “he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “I am very happy that today MoU has been signed with Finland, which will strengthen the primary education structure in the state of Punjab, besides strengthening the cultural exchange between India and Finland.”