Punjab Govt releases Rs 30.35 cr to 5,951 SC beneficiaries: Dr Baljit Kaur

The Punjab Government has released Rs 30.35 crore for 5,951 beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes under the Ashirwad Scheme during the current financial year 2024-25.

Providing more details, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, shared that Ashirwad for Scheduled Caste Scheme the amount had been sanctioned to address the pending applications of beneficiaries for 2023-24 and 2024-25 received through the Ashirwad Portal.

Beneficiaries from the districts of Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Mansa, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Patiala, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Sangrur and Malerkotla have been covered.

The Minister of Social Justice said that financial benefits have been given to 136 beneficiaries of Barnala, 455 of Bathinda, 187 of Faridkot, 1230 of Ferozepur, 192 of Fatehgarh Sahib, 347 of Fazilka, 189 of Hoshiarpur, 1263 of Jalandhar.

Similarly, 271 of Mansa, 90 of Sri Muktsar Sahib, 530 of Patiala, 199 of Rupnagar, SAS 218 of Nagar, SBS 166 beneficiaries of Nagar, 408 of Sangrur and 70 of Malerkotla have also been given financial benefits.

The Ashirwad Scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of daughters from low-income families.

The scheme is applicable to permanent residents of Punjab who belong to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, or economically weaker families with an annual income below Rs 32,790. Each eligible family can benefit for up to two daughters.

The minister also emphasized that the financial aid is directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, ensuring transparency.

Dr Baljit Kaur stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Government is making continuous efforts for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and economically weaker sections.

She reaffirmed the Punjab Government’s dedication to improving the living standards and economic stability of every section of society.