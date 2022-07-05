Punjab Govt to develop Border & Kandi areas: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, announced a comprehensive blueprint to be chalked out for the holistic development of the Border and the Kandi areas of the state.

Mann, who was in Amritsar to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-kush and Guru Gyannath, lamented that both the areas lagged behind in the race for development due to what he described as the constant neglect by the previous governments.

The CM said his government will give a major thrust to the development of both these areas. He said a detailed plan will be chalk out for this purpose so that these areas could get a major facelift in times to coming.

Mann said the state government is apprised of the cross-border infiltration in Punjab and is committed to check the menace. The Punjab Police is constantly in touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central agencies in this matter.

The CM reiterated the commitment of the state government to snapping the pipeline of drugs and weapons from across the border. He assured that his government will fulfill all the guarantees promised to the people in the coming days. The government is already in the process of resource mobilisation to ensure that every promise made with people is fulfilled.

The CM said education and health sectors are the top priorities to for the state government which reflected in the enhanced budgetary allocation. He assured of an additional budget for the facelift of the government schools and hospitals besides for opening Mohalla Clinics in all the Assembly segments.