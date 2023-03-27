Punjab govt announces compensation for rain damaged crops

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said in case the crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains is more than 75 per cent, the state government will provide Rs 15,000 per acre compensation to farmers.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation after the rain and hailstorm, the CM said if the loss was between 33 per cent to 75 per cent, then the farmers will get compensation worth Rs 6,750 per acre. Mann said labourers will get 10 per cent as compensation so that they do not face any problem in life. He also said Rs 95,100 will be paid as compensation to full house damage whereas Rs 5200 will be given for minor damage to houses.

The CM asked the officers to ensure that girdawari is concluded within the stipulated time. He said loss worth every single penny should be ascertained so that aggrieved parties can be given compensation. Mann asked the officers to ensure that only the genuine tillers of land get the compensation so that they do not face any crisis.

The CM said before disbursement of the compensation public announcements need to be made to ensure that all the people are made aware of it. He said any sort of callousness in this work is unwarranted and undesirable. Mann asked the officers to ensure that this work is completed at the earliest to give relief to farmers. He asked the senior officers to personally monitor the progress of this task and submit a report daily to him. He said the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the farmers and farm labourers.