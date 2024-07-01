Devender Yadav says Delhi govt’s Rs 10 lakh compensation for rain victims ‘too little’

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the compensation amount announced by the Delhi government for those who lost their lives in the recent rain related incidents was too little and it should be increased to Rs one crore.

The statement of Yadav came a day after Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives following the unprecedented rain in the city on June 28.

“The compensation amount announced by the Delhi government was too little. The amount should be increased to at least Rs one crore per family, as had been done in the case of Covid-19 pandemic deaths while on duty,” he said here.

Taking a jibe at Delhi Water Minister Atishi, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Atishi, who sat on a meaningless dharna demanding more water from the Haryana government when the whole of Delhi was thirsting for potable water, should take strong steps to prevent such deaths.”

Yadav also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of hiding actual death figures of rain related incidents.

“Delhi Government has hidden the actual death figures due to drowning. It has overlooked the figures tallied by Delhi Police and hospitals to cover up its failures and inaction, as had happened during the Covid-19 pandemic when the actual death figures were hidden by the BJP government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief further said, “The deaths due to the downpour were actually murders. So many innocent people would not have lost their lives had the Delhi government made timely preparations to tackle monsoon mishaps like drowning and flooding of underpasses.”