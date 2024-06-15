Rs 1 crore compensation, govt job assistance announced for kin of martyr CRPF jawan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced a compensation of Rs one crore and a government job to one of the family members of martyr CRPF Soldier Kabir Das Uikey who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu on June 11.

The MP CM visited the bereaved family members at late Uikey’s home in village Pulpuldoh in the Chhindwara district of the state of Friday.

CM Dr Yadav expressed his profound grief and paid tribute to the martyr. The CM assured all possible help by the state government.

Kabir Das Uikey had sustained critical bullet injuries during an encounter with terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in the Kathua district of Jammu late evening on June 11.

Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on June 12.