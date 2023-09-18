Punjab: Former Cong MLA, husband held in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former Congress legislator from Ferozepur Rural Satkar Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Disclosing this today, a spokesperson for the Punjab VB said that during investigation, it was discovered that the former legislator, in collusion with her husband, had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

‘During the check period, her total income from all sources amounted to Rs 1,65,34,053, while her total expenditures during the same period were Rs 4,49,19,831. Consequently, their expenditures amounted to Rs 2,83,85,778.41, which represents a disproportionate increase of 171.68 per cent,” he added.

The spokesperson said a case under Section 13 (1), 13(B) of Prevention of Corruption Act and and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against both individuals at the VB Police Station in Ferozepur. Further investigations in this matter were under progress, he added.

Satkar Kaur, 44, was elected as the Congress MLA from reserved constituency, Ferozepur Rural, in 2017 and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after the Congress denied her the ticket.

Terming the VB action as politically motivated, the former MLA said she has done nothing illegal. “I have full faith in the legal system and there is nothing to fear,” Kaur told reporters.

Kaur was fielded as Congress candidate from Ferozepur Rural in the 2012 assembly elections. But she lost to Shiromani Akali Dal’s Joginder Singh Jindu by 16 votes. In the 2017 elections, she defeated Jindu by more than 23,000 votes.

The Congerss, however, denied Kaur the party ticket in 2022 Assembly polls and expelled for anti-party activities. She went on to join the BJP.