Punjab DSP lands in Vigilance net for taking Rs 30k bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Baljeet Singh Brar, posted at Maur in Bathinda district while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The VB also recovered an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the possession of Reader of the DSP, Manpreet Singh (Head Constable).

A separate investigation is being conducted regarding this amount as it could also be a bribe.

Disclosing this on Friday, an official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused police officer has been arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Singh resident of Maur Mandi.

He said Ravinder Singh in his complaint stated that a complaint had been lodged against his son at Police Station Balianwali. He submitted an application at SSP office, Bathinda to prove his son’s innocence and inquiry was marked to DSP Baljeet Singh Brar.

The complainant alleged that he had also produced a video regarding his son’s innocence but the accused DSP demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to give clean chit to his son.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, a team of VB laid a trap and arrested the DSP while accepting Rs 30,000 as a first instalment of the bribe from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered against the DSP at Police Station VB, Bathinda Range, the spokesperson added.