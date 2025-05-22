Punjab CM’s arrogant stance on drinking water is unjust: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his arrogant attitude regarding Haryana’s share of drinking water. He said politicising such a sensitive and essential issue reflects poorly on a public leader, especially during a time when serving water is considered an act of virtue across the country.

Citing the teachings of the Gurus and the humanitarian values deeply rooted in Indian culture, the Chief Minister emphasised that it is unbecoming of the Punjab government to defy judicial decisions on this matter.

Punjab must abide by the verdicts of the Supreme Court and High Court and stop obstructing Haryana’s legitimate rights, he said. He appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister to rise above political considerations and fulfill his Constitutional responsibility.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing a press conference at Ramkundi Dharamshala in Ladwa today, also shared details about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the comprehensive development of Haryana.

He said that new opportunities are being created to ensure that development reaches every village and city. Under the Amrit Station Scheme, several railway stations are undergoing significant upgrades, he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Chief Minister said that people are well aware of the misgovernance in the past, whereas in the past ten years under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country has seen rapid and meaningful progress.

He also spoke about the Tiranga Yatras being carried out across Haryana, from Lok Sabha constituencies to villages, stating that these patriotic campaigns are uniting the nation and honouring our valiant soldiers.