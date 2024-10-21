Punjab CM directs swift lifting of paddy from mandis, ensures no disruption in procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann directed officers on Monday to ensure the swift lifting of paddy being procured in Mandis across the state.

Chairing a meeting to review the procurement operations, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of lifting paddy promptly to avoid any inconvenience to the farmers. He acknowledged the critical role of Punjab’s farmers in making the country self-reliant in food production.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in the process, farmers have even overexploited the state’s natural resources, such as water and fertile soil. This year, Punjab’s farmers are expected to contribute 185 lakh metric tons of paddy to the national food supply. He reiterated that no farmer should face inconvenience in the mandis.

Chief Minister Mann affirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement. He firmly stated that any attempt to force the distress sale of paddy would result in severe action against responsible officers.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has set up 2,651 mandis for paddy procurement. The Reserve Bank of India has already released a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 41,378 crore for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25, ensuring timely payments to farmers. He directed officers to expedite the lifting of paddy from Mandis on a war footing.

It was also reported in the meeting that the state Mandis had recorded the arrival of 24.88 lakh metric tons (LMT) so far, of which 22.22 LMT had been procured. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has already cleared payments amounting to Rs 4,027 crore for the farmers.