Punjab: Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh’s operative of held

Days after busting an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has arrested another operative of the gang from Kharar (SAS Nagar).

The police have recovered 103 grams of Heroin from the person, who has been identified as Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Police had arrested three close-aides of Landa and Rinda, including Nachhatar Singh alias Moti, who is prime accused of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra in Haryana recently.

Divulging details, AIG SSOC Varun Sharma said Soni is an active member of the Lakhbir Singh alias Landa module, who was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcoticcs, besides, providing hideouts to the module members.

Landa (33), who is a native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had conspired the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar. He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).