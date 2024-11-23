Punjab by-elections: AAP wins 3 out of 4 assembly seats, Cong 1

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday won three Assembly by-polls – Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal – which were earlier held by the Congress, but lost Barnala seat to the grand old party. The seat was vacated after AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was elected for the Lok Sabha from Sangrur seat. The BJP drew a blank. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) did not contest the by-polls.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Raja Warring from the Congress won from Gidderbaha, Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak, and Rajkumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal seats. After winning these three seats, the number of AAP legislators in the Assembly has now increased to 94.

In the high-profile constituency of Dera Baba Nanak, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurdeep Randhawa defeated Congress candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Randhawa’s wife, Jatinder Kaur Randhawa. In Gidderbaha, AAP candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon defeated Congress Punjab President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife, Amrita Warring. In Chabbewal, Dr Ishank Kumar won by 28,690 votes.

In a statement, AAP said the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all the newly elected MLAs and thanked the people of Punjab for their continued trust in the Aam Aadmi Party. He said: “The people of Punjab have once again expressed their faith in Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and the work of our government by giving us three out of four seats in the by-elections. Thank you very much to the people of Punjab, and congratulations to everyone!”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated and said: “Many congratulations to Punjabis for the spectacular win in the by-elections! Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party is reaching new heights across the country every day. We are working day and night with honesty and without discrimination for the progress and prosperity of Punjab. We will prioritize fulfilling every promise made to the people during the by-elections!”

The party’s National Organization Secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, the party’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also thanked the people and wished the best to the new legislators. Jarnail Singh said that today’s results once again proved that Arvind Kejriwal’s magic is intact and that people are happy with the work of the Mann government.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that the people’s trust in Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann’s visionary leadership and honest politics is continuously growing. The welfare work of the AAP government has impressed the people of Punjab. He congratulated the party workers and supporters for winning three seats in the by-elections.

Aam Aadmi Party’s new Punjab State President Aman Arora said that under the dynamic leadership and guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has won three out of four seats in the by-elections. Now the Mann government has 94 legislators. A big thank you to all the workers! He said that the party workers, office-bearers, and leaders worked very hard in this election. This victory is the result of their hard work, he said.