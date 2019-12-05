Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 became the topic of discussion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy government should pull up people responsible for its “failure.” Participating in the debate on supplementary demands for grants, Roy objected to the decision of the government of providing additional funds to the Department of Space.

The crash landing of Vikram on Moon, he said, brought a bad name to the country. Roy’s comments evoked sharp reaction from the treasury benches which wanted him to withdraw his remarks on the Chandrayan 2. BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair, said that historically India’s space programme has done very well and the member should know about it.

On Tuseday, NASA confirmed that nearly three months ago Chandrayaan-2 mission made a hard landing near the uncharted lunar south pole in the wee hours of September 7.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted a soft landing of Vikram on the Moon. However, ISRO had lost contact with Vikram shortly before the scheduled touchdown.

