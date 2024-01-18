Public sector spine of Indian economy: Dhankhar

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lauded the public sector and said it is the spine of the Indian economy.

Speaking at the presentation of the SCOPE awards here, Dhankhar said, “Public sector is our pride. It is the spine of the Indian economy.”

Expressing confidence in the potential and capability of the public sector, he exhorted the public sector to make full use of emerging and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Stressing on the importance of technology for the security and development of the nation, the VP further said “Research and development will define how strong a nation will be and how secure a nation will be”.

He also called upon to invest in research and development and handhold the institutions in this regard.

Referring to governance, Dhankhar said, “Now the governance is transparent and accountable. Now there is no incursion in the governance of the public sector by the authorities.”

“Patronage is not a word in the public sector. The public sector has never believed in patronage. It has performed objectively. There had previously been some kind of incursions in their governance by the authorities where they were directed and rendered helpless,” he added.

Expressing his anguish over the use of “ignorance” of people for political benefit, Dhankhar without naming anyone said “ If informed minds, sensible minds, whom we regard well trade on ignorance of the people, it is antithetical to morality, ethics and an injustice to the nation”.

Calling upon everyone to believe in economic nationalism, the VP said, “Time has come when as Indians we must believe in economic nationalism. Our country is being bled because of imported items that we can make here. We are not respecting the Vocal for Local. Being Vocal for Local as indicated by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) encapsulates a sense of nationalism.”